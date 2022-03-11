Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Chewy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Chewy by 37.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chewy by 2.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Chewy by 263.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 14.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush downgraded Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.