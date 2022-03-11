Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after buying an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after buying an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 840,605 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,348,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after purchasing an additional 58,885 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 755,990 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NEP opened at $79.84 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.59 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.76.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 156.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

