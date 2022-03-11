Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yelp were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yelp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,746 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,160 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Yelp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Yelp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $232,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Yelp’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

