CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CTRE stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.14. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 1,280,823 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $21,904,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after purchasing an additional 615,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,401,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.