CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Robust demand and rising prices of used cars are driving CarMax’s sales and earnings. CarMax’s omni-channel strategy, with seamless integration of a world-class in-store experience and an online experience gives the auto retailer the largest addressable market in the used car industry. Solid execution and success of its new online instant appraisal offer bode well. The acquisition of Edmunds has solidified further CarMax’s position in the used auto ecosystem. However, CarMax has been bearing the brunt of high SG&A costs, which are denting the firm’s margins. Increased investments for store expansion and development of technology platforms are increasing capex requirements. Stretched balance sheet and prospects for softer CAF income are other headwinds. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citic Securities initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.09.

CarMax stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. CarMax has a 1 year low of $96.39 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

