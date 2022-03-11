Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Cars.com worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cars.com by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 69,405 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,246,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 66,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 771,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 186,121 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $995.36 million, a PE ratio of 143.91 and a beta of 2.03.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

