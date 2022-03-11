Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Citigroup increased their target price on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carter’s from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.87.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

