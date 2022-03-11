Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $105.20, but opened at $113.00. Carvana shares last traded at $118.20, with a volume of 20,948 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 2.37.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

