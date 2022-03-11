Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ CASY opened at $179.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.
CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.
About Casey's General Stores
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
