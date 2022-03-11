Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.
Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40.
About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
