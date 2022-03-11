Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,247. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

