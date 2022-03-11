Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 178,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 293,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 351,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $809.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.23. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

