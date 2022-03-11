Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CVAT opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Cavitation Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Cavitation Technologies (Get Rating)
