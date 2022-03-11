Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,784,000 after purchasing an additional 708,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,385,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after purchasing an additional 449,429 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,160,000 after purchasing an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 534,467 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

