Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $17.16 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
