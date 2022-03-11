Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.4% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 52.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 32.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCT opened at $11.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek a high-level of current income, and preserve capital by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior secured floating-rate corporate loans. The company was founded on May 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

