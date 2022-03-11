Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Teradata during the third quarter worth about $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $45.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,157 shares of company stock worth $4,538,665 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

