Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.