Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 23.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $30,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 240.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter valued at $23,275,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 10.60%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

