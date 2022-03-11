Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 11,000 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at about $673,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 66.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MESO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $580.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 3.13.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.
