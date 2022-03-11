Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $72,272.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.00. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 41.90%. The firm had revenue of $503.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.