CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.08% of CEVA worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEVA by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 47,407 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of CEVA opened at $39.01 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84. The company has a market cap of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3,901.00, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

CEVA Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.