CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY) Trading Up 7.8%

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CEZYY – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 16,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 5,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

CEZ, a. s. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEZYY)

CEZ, a. s., an electricity generation company, engages in the production, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through six segments: Generation-Traditional Energy, Generation-New Energy, Distribution, Sales, Mining, and Support Services.

