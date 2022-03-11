CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.12 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $100.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $618,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,693 shares of company stock worth $112,041,336 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

