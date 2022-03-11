ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.14.
ChargePoint stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.87.
In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $32,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
