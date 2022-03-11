ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36. ChargePoint has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.87.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. Analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,754 shares of company stock worth $20,297,330 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $32,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at $1,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.