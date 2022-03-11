Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $12,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.05.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $38.37 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,918.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

