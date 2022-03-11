CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $5,374,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,393.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.93. 456,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,619,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,904 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.