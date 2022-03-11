CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $580,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 575,604 shares of company stock worth $37,299,933. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.68. 126,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,690. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

