CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 155 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after acquiring an additional 298,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.75. 87,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,763. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $169.23 and a one year high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

