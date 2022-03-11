CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 67 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.70.

NYSE:AVY traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

