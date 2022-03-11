CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.12. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

