Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 8,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

