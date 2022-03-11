Christopher Gibson Sells 300,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares during the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.