CIBC Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.36.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$138.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$134.45. The stock has a market cap of C$195.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.31. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$114.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

