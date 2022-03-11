CIBC Trims Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Target Price to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.38.

PBH stock traded down C$4.18 on Friday, hitting C$108.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$119.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.39. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$104.38 and a 1 year high of C$137.75. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

