Cidara Therapeutics’ (CDTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.54.

CDTX stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

