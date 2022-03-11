Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 461,460 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,460 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Intapp worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $425,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $256,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at about $2,007,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $24.25 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

