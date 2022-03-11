Citigroup Trims Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Target Price to $16.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.70 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty Latin America (LILAK)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.