Citigroup Trims Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Target Price to $16.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $9.70 on Friday. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Liberty Latin America by 73.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 131.3% during the third quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

