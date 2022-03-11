Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 263,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.57.

CTXS stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.03.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

