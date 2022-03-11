Clean Harbors Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,060 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,273% compared to the typical volume of 150 call options.

CLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $236,371.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $95,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 37.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 69.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 3.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 114.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLH opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.