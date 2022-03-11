CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

CMC Materials has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. CMC Materials has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $182.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.18. CMC Materials has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.88.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total transaction of $2,041,491.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

