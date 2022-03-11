Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.25.

Shares of CCEP opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

