Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $161.99

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.99, but opened at $172.75. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $176.45, with a volume of 52,780 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.
The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:COIN)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
