Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Gap Up to $161.99

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $161.99, but opened at $172.75. Coinbase Global shares last traded at $176.45, with a volume of 52,780 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion and a PE ratio of 12.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.32 and its 200 day moving average is $251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,943 shares of company stock worth $11,907,403 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

