Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) and ITT (NYSE:ITT) Financial Review

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ITT and Colfax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 3 5 0 2.63 Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

ITT presently has a consensus target price of $111.14, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given ITT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ITT is more favorable than Colfax.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITT and Colfax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.77 billion 2.41 $316.30 million $3.65 21.44 Colfax $3.85 billion 1.60 $71.66 million $0.46 82.98

ITT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colfax. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of ITT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ITT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

ITT has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 11.44% 16.29% 9.58% Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Summary

ITT beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, energy absorption components, and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars and trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains. The Industrial Process segment includes engineered fluid process equipment in areas such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets as well as providing plant optimization and efficiency solutions and aftermarket services and parts. The Connect and Control Technologies segment offers harsh-environment connector solutions and critical energy absorption and flow control components for the aerospace and defense, general industrial, medical, and oil and gas markets. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of corporate office expenses including compensation,

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

