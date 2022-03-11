Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the February 13th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBR. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the fourth quarter worth approximately $366,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the fourth quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter worth $915,000. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLBR remained flat at $$9.69 on Friday. 4,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,515. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

