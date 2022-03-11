Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $322.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.