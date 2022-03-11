Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $322.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.00.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.
In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt acquired 5,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.