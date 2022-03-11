Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of ManTech International worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter worth $216,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANT stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. ManTech International’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

