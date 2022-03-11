Comerica Bank Sells 13,301 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.17. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

