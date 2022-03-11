Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,258 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,226 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.89 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.