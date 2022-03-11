Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.56

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 15366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
