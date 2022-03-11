Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.56

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.56 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 15366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

