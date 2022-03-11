Compass (COMP) and The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Compass to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Compass and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -2.90 Compass Competitors $2.07 billion $193.14 million 21.72

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Compass Competitors -3.40% -5.04% 5.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Compass and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 383 1708 2531 80 2.49

Compass presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 187.79%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 58.43%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than its rivals.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

